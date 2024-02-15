7 Benefits Of Black Cumin Seed Oil

Black seed oil contains antioxidants and bioactive compounds. It benefits the skin and hair health. It helps to reduce inflammation and support weight loss. Black seed oil is an herbal ingredient which is derived from the plant Nigella sativa, which is native to Eastern Europe and Western Asia. Black seed oil known for its powerful medicinal properties, is a natural remedy that people use to treat a wide range of conditions like headaches, back pain, high blood pressure, infections, and inflammation.
Black cumin seeds are also known as kalonji. Kalonji seeds are a powerhouse of crude fibers, amino acids, iron, sodium, calcium, and potassium. Kalonji is also rich in vitamins that include – Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin B12, Niacin, and Vitamin C. Kalonji oil is much better than other oils as it contains essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. Let's know the other benefits in detail.
Protects the Gut
Black cumin seeds have anti-ulcer properties against Heliobacter pylori. Black cumin and thymoquinone which are present in black cumin seeds fight against bacteria and prevent necrotizing ulcerative colitis.
May prevent asthma
Consuming black cumin seeds orally along with medications helps to improve wheezing, coughing, and other breathing problems. It is believed that black cumin helps to ease the symptoms of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) when the severity is low.
Treats methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
MRSA is a fatal infection that is hard to treat. According to research, black cumin responds well in patients suffering from MRSA. Black cumin has antimicrobial and antibacterial agents that kill the bacteria on contact.
Helps lower blood pressure
Black cumin, along with other medications, helps to lower blood pressure. However, it is recommended not to consume black cumin in the case of severe hypertension.
Helps prevent kidney stones
It is an ancient practice to treat kidney stones. Black cumin oil is effective against gentamicin kidney toxicity. Black cumin has defensive action against kidney injury.
May prevent pancreatic cancer
An essential component in black cumin, thymoquinone, significantly helps to reduce the level of inflammatory-inducing compounds in pancreatic cancer.
Helps with allergic reactions
Black cumin possesses antiallergic effects and is considered to be an effective treatment for allergic rhinitis. People administer black seed oil to their noses to treat mild to moderate and severe allergic rhinitis. Doing this helps to reduce the symptoms.
