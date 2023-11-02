7 Iron Rich Drinks For Adults

1. Beetroot is high in essential nutrients like folate, manganese, potassium, iron, betaine, and vitamin C. Beetroot improves the oxygen uptake in red blood cells. The regular consumption of beetroot juice improves hemoglobin levels. This further leads to an increase in the oxygen supply in the body. To further help improve iron absorption you can flavour beetroot juice with amla or lemon and the vitamin C.

2. Dried plums popularly known as prunes, are a rich source of plant-based iron. In addition to its iron-rich content, prune juice also helps boost energy. The consumption of prune juice is healthy for people with diabetes because it does not lead to a spike in blood sugar. It also helps prevent stomach problems like constipation. Prune juice helps fulfill daily iron requirements.

3. Spinach Smoothies- Smoothies also help you combine several nutritious ingredients. Spinach is a great iron source which can be combined with pineapple. Pineapple will enhance the vitamin C content of the smoothie as well as the taste.

4. Pumpkin has antioxidizing properties. It also contains minerals that improve your health. The seeds of pumpkin are full of iron. They can be consumed as a snack as well and can be added to your favorite smoothies. Blending chopped pumpkin into a puree is also a great way of supplementing your iron intake.

5. Mulberries are a good source of iron and vitamin C. Mulberries include vitamin C, which helps in the absorption of iron from other food sources. To obtain a suitable amount of iron and vitamin C, make a smoothie by combining Greek yogurt, milk, oats, chia seeds, and mulberries together. The smoothie will not only satisfy your hunger but also give you enough iron.

6. Flaxseed smoothie- People have been using flaxseeds for their numerous health benefits since ancient times. Flax seeds are rich in iron and help in hemoglobin production. When consistently consumed they also contribute to the health of our bones. Sesame seeds are high in iron and also contain numerous additional minerals like copper, zinc, vitamin E, and phosphorus.

7. Green juice not only helps to achieve glowing skin or to shed some kilos but also helps boost iron levels in the body. Lemon, parsley, pear, spinach, and celery are some common ingredients of green juice that help deal with iron deficiency.