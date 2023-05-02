FAQ: What Is Thunderstorm Asthma? Who Is at Risk?

Thunderstorm asthma is a rare condition that can be potentially life-threatening.This can trigger asthma symptoms in people who have never experienced them before, or make existing symptoms worse in those who already have the condition.

We spoke to Dr Jeenam ShahConsultant Pulmonology, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, and Dr Nimish Shah, Consultant Pulmonology to understand the phenomenon of thunderstorm asthma, its causes, and what you can do to protect yourself from this unusual asthma trigger.