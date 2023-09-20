Hypertension Treatment Can Save 4.6 Million Indian Lives by 2040: WHO Report

76 million deaths could be averted globally between 2023 and 2050 if countries scale up treatment for hypertension, the World Health Organization has said in their first-ever report on the global impact of hypertension.

The report also said that approximately four in five people affected by hypertension are not treated adequately.

The Big Point: 4.6 million deaths could be averted in India alone by 2040, if the country were to achieve the goals set for the treatment of hypertension, according to the report.

In India, out of the 188.3 million people between the age of 30-79 years with hypertension, only 37 percent are adequately diagnosed. And only 30 percent are being adequately treated as of 2019.