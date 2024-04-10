10 Signs and Symptoms Of Stress

According to Dr. Saumya Saluja, Health Educator with The Healthy Indian Project (THIP), here are a few warning signs of chronic stress:

1. Muscular Tension- Sustaining stress can cause muscular tension. This causes discomfort or soreness in the neck, shoulders, and jaw. This strain produces headaches or migraines.

2. Stress-related fatigue, or the feeling of getting exhausted or drained even after taking a break, is a common indicator of stress. This leads to trouble falling or remaining asleep.

3. Gut-related issues brought on by stress result in indigestion, nausea, stomach discomfort, and modifications in dietary preferences.

4. Anxiety is a telltale indicator of stress. The primary consequences of its endurance are excessive concern, restlessness, and a tense feeling. Anxious individuals might experience racing thoughts or difficulty breathing.

5. Mood swings might manifest as anger, overwhelm, melancholy, or depression.

6. Bruxism or teeth grinding, and TMJ disorders: Stress can cause teeth to grind while you're asleep. In addition to aggravating temporomandibular joint (TMJ) issues, this leads to tooth wear, fractures, or jaw discomfort. TMJ disorders can result in clicking sounds, jaw pain, and trouble opening or closing the mouth.

7. Periodontal Disease and Canker Sores: Prolonged stress may have an impact on the immune system, making people more prone to gum disease, particularly periodontitis. The disease is marked by bleeding, swollen, or red gums. Apart from gum disease, stress may trigger or intensify painful oral lesions called canker or cold sores.