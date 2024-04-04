10 Signs & Symptoms of Depression

Depression is a common mental health condition affecting an estimated 4.3% of the worldwide population. Depression can happen to anyone, but women are twice as likely to be affected as men. Depression is the single largest contributor to disability. About two-thirds of all depressed patients contemplate suicide. Despite its prevalence, it is often not recognized, leading to barriers in seeking appropriate treatment.

Depression results from a complex interaction of genetic, social, psychological and biological factors. Imbalances in certain neuro-transmitters like serotonin, nor-epinephrine and dopamine play a significant role in the development of depression. Individuals with a family history of depression are more likely to experience the condition themselves. Similarly, people who have gone through adverse life events like unemployment, bereavement, financial loss, failure in relationships, academic failure etc. are more likely to develop depression.