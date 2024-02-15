Tooth Decay In Children: Symptoms, Causes & Prevention

Tooth decay is one of the common concerns among children so parents and caregivers should pay close attention. There have been many cases where early detection of dental problems makes a huge difference in children's well-being.
Let's know the early signs of tooth decay, its causes, treatments, and precautions that parents can take.
What Are the Early Signs Of Tooth Decay?
According to Dr Nihar Parekh, pediatrician & Founder of Cheers Child Care and SOCC (Second Opinion Online Consultation for Children) below are the common symptoms:
1. White spots: The first visible signs of tooth decay often appear as white spots on the teeth. These chalky areas indicate the demineralization of tooth enamel and indicate the beginning of tooth decay.
2. Sensitivity: Children whose teeth are sensitive to hot, cold or sweet foods and drinks may show signs of tooth decay. Discomfort while eating and drinking should not be ignored.
3. Discoloration: Yellow or brown spots on your teeth can indicate cavities and cavities. Any noticeable change in tooth color requires immediate attention.
4. Bad breath: Despite good oral hygiene habits, your child's persistent bad breath may indicate a build-up of bacteria and decay in the mouth. If bad breath is present, further investigation is needed for potential dental problems.
What Is Tooth Decay Caused By?
1. Improper oral hygiene: Improper brushing and flossing cause the formation of plaque (a sticky layer of bacteria) on the teeth, which over time leads to cavities.
2. Eating habits: Consuming large amounts of sugary foods and drinks increases the activity of bacteria in the mouth, which causes the production of acids that destroy tooth enamel and cause cavities.
3. Prolonged breastfeeding: Prolonged bottle feeding or breastfeeding on demand, especially at night, exposes teeth to sugary liquids and increases the risk of decay.
4. Fluoride deficiency: Inadequate exposure to fluoride, whether through water, toothpaste, or dental treatment, can compromise the strength of tooth enamel and make teeth more susceptible to decay.
How Can We Prevent Tooth Decay?
1. Consuming a healthy diet: Encourage a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and dairy products while minimizing sugary snacks and drinks. Choose water as your primary drink between meals.
2. Use of fluorides: Use fluoride toothpaste in an amount appropriate for your child's age. Consider fluoride varnish applications and supplements as recommended by your dentist.
3. Limit sugary snacks: Reduce the frequency of sugary snacks and encourage healthy alternatives to minimize bacterial activity in the mouth.
