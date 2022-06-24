Migraine: 5 Yoga Poses to Manage Migraine

Yoga can be the solution to most health complications because the health conditions are a result of poor lifestyle choices yoga is a lifestyle choice that can never go wrong.

According to Healthline, yoga helps lower blood pressure and manage slow heart rate, enabling the body to recover from stressful events, migraine being one of them.

Migraine is a common condition, affecting 15.3% of Americans who are 18 years or older. Migraine headaches are debilitating, and can be one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. Migraine headaches can begin affecting you in early adulthood.

In this article, we will look at yoga as a solution for migraine and we have brought together the five yoga asanas or poses that can help manage migraine symptoms.