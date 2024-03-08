10 Protein-Rich Foods For Vegetarians and Vegans

Protein is an important macronutrient, and we need to consume 0.8 to 1 gm per kg weight of our body on average. Proteins play an important role in bodybuilding, maintaining, and repairing of the body structure as well as all important physiological functions of the body including immunity. Unfortunately, almost 80 percent of Indians irrespective of whether they are non-vegetarians, vegetarians, or vegans are protein deficient. We need to increase awareness of the deficiency of this important macronutrient and ensure our daily meals and snacks include sufficient protein sources.
Protein is commonly found in animal-based diets. Meats, fish, eggs, and dairy products are the main sources of proteins and complete proteins. There are enough protein sources that are plant-based and vegans and vegetarians can prepare balanced, protein-rich meals by including a variety of plant-based foods in their diet.
What Are 10 Vegetarian Food Sources High In Protein?
According to Dr. Vilas Shirhatti, Nutrition Consultant, Naturell India, unlike the proteins from animal sources that are complete with all essential amino acids, plant proteins are not complete in themselves as they lack some essential amino acids, thus it is very important to combine plant proteins from different sources to ensure completeness.
1. Cereal grains and millets: Most whole grain cereals like wheat, oats, barley, rice, and millets like Jowar, Ragi, Bajra, and Kodo contain 9 to 11% of proteins. Whole Grains and millet are not only sources of complex carbohydrates and high fiber but also contain significant amounts of protein. Whole grains have a range of positive effects on your physical health such as a decrease in risk of diabetes and obesity. Incorporating these grains into meals provides a balanced array of macronutrients, supporting overall health and well-being.
2. Legumes and pulses: They are a cornerstone of plant-based protein. Various types of beans and lentils like tur, moong, chickpea, horse gram, and peas contain 20 to 25% and are low fat. Legumes like soy and peanuts contain 25 to 30% protein but are high in fat. Combining whole grains, and legumes, and pulses makes the proteins complete. This is the principle behind eating Dal Roti, Rajma rice, dal kichadi, Idli, and Dosa as they combine both cereal grains or millets and pulses or legumes.
3. Tofu and Tempeh: These are vegan protein sources that are complete. Both derived from soybeans, tofu, and tempeh are versatile protein sources in vegan and vegetarian diets.
Tofu is such that it absorbs flavors well and can be experimented with and used in multiple ways. Tempeh is a fermented soy product originating from Indonesia. With a combination of a firm texture and a nutty flavor, tempeh makes an ideal choice for grilling and marinating.
4. Seitan: Seitan, also known as ''wheat meat'', is derived from wheat gluten. They're a popular choice for a meat substitute due to its chewy texture and high protein content. They're a common ingredient in Chinese vegetarian dishes and have recently gained popularity in Western cuisine. Its versatile nature allows you to season and flavor it according to your personal preference.
5. Quinoa: Quinoa is highly nutritious and a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids necessary for human health. It's referred to as a "Superfood." Quinoa is gluten-free and rich in fiber, making it an excellent choice for those with dietary restrictions and allergies aiming to enhance their protein intake. Quinoa can be enjoyed plain, seasoned, or tossed with salads.
6. Nuts and Seeds: Nuts and seeds like Almonds, walnuts, peanuts, cashews, Chia, Flax, Pumpkin, watermelon, and hemp, are nutrient powerhouses packed with protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. You can snack on these nuts alone or incorporate them into meals and homemade energy bars for a satisfying protein boost to your diet.
7. Soy Products: Apart from tofu and tempeh, soy-based products such as edamame, soy milk, soy yogurt, and soy nuggets are excellent sources of plant-based protein. Edamame and young soybeans have high protein and fiber content and can be enjoyed steamed or added to salads. Soy milk and yogurt are top dairy substitutes that can be used in a variety of dishes.
8. Leafy Greens: Among all the options on this list, leafy greens are not a highly dense protein option but vegetables such as spinach, kale, and broccoli contribute to overall protein intake. They contain a surprising amount of protein, along with essential vitamins and minerals. They're a definite boost to your diet.
9. Spirulina and Chlorella: These are nutrient-rich algae that contain a significant amount of protein along with many other nutrients and minerals. Their color and taste may not be suitable for many preparations.
10: Milk and other dairy products: If you are only a vegetarian and not a vegan then milk and derived products like yogurt, Greek yogurt, milk powder, whey powder, Paneer, and casein powder are the best sources, and they are also complete proteins.
