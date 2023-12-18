7 Health Benefits & Nutritional Information Of Chickpeas

4. Improves Heart Health- Chickpeas contain potassium, fiber, and vitamins C and B6 – all of which support heart health. The fiber helps lower the total cholesterol in the blood and reduces the risk of heart disease. It also removes plaque from the arteries thus improving their health and further benefiting the heart. The soluble fiber in chickpeas helps prevent cardiovascular disease. The potassium in chickpeas cuts the risk of heart attacks. The folate in chickpeas also contributes to heart health. It counteracts homocysteine, an amino acid that helps in the formation of blood clots and hence proves to be beneficial for the heart.

5. Helps Prevent Cancer- Chickpeas contain a high content of selenium that helps the liver function properly and enables it to detoxify certain cancer-causing compounds in the body. Selenium in chickpeas also suppresses inflammation and prevents tumor growth. The folate in chickpeas plays an important role in DNA synthesis and repair. This is why it prevents the formation of cancer cells from mutations in the DNA. Chickpeas also contain phytochemicals called saponins, which prevent the multiplication and proliferation of cancer cells. The fiber contained in chickpeas also helps in lowering the risk of colorectal cancer as well. The vitamin C works as an antioxidant that fights free radicals and prevents cancer altogether.

6. Helps Prevent Wrinkles- Chickpeas contain manganese, which offers energy to cells and is known to fight free radicals that cause wrinkles. The B vitamins in chickpeas work as fuel for the cells. Chickpeas are also used to cleanse your face. Simply mix chickpea paste with turmeric and apply the mixture to your face in the morning. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash off with cold water. This remedy helps reduce age spots and brighten your face.

7. Prevents Hair Loss- Chickpeas are rich in protein, and hence help prevent hair loss. Chickpeas contain manganese that helps strengthen your hair. A deficiency in manganese leads to slower hair growth. The vitamin A and zinc in chickpeas also fight dandruff. The zinc in chickpeas also helps prevent hair thinning. The copper in chickpeas helps regrow hair (in individuals who lost hair due to medical treatments like chemotherapy).