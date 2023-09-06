Through indigenous wisdom passed down from one generation to the other – through folktales, poems, songs, limericks, etc – there is a mention of millets being stored in underground pits by kings and landowners for as long as 80 years – that were then later dug up during droughts creating ponds.

There is mention of the Sawa millet being referred to as “Jeth Ann” or the elder brother of all grains because it matures earlier than others.

This is an excerpt from a very popular song among the Gonds which also mentions millets –