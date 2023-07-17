Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif Look Grim in Intriguing 1st Look

The makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Merry Christmas finally unveiled the first look of their film on 17 July. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the bilingual film has been shot in Hindi and Tamil.
Taking to social media, the makers also announced the official release date of Merry Christmas. The posters for the film look vintage, as Vijay and Katrina pose grimly in their intriguing first looks.
They captioned the post, "We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you ON 15th DECEMBER 2023."
Have a look at the posters here:
Katrina Kaif had earlier shared pictures with her Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan. In the photos, the actor and the makers seem to be hard at work. The actor was seen wearing casual outfits for the photos.
Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot.
Her other upcoming work includes Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Je Lee Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
