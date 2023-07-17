ADVERTISEMENT
'In Awe of You': Vicky Kaushal Shares Pics From Katrina Kaif's Birthday Vacation

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 40th birthday with Vicky Kaushal on 16 July.

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 40th birthday on 16 July. For the special occasion, the actor flew out of Mumbai to celebrate the day with her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal.

On Sunday evening, Vicky took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of Katrina's birthday vacation and penned a lovely note for her.

Sharing two beautiful pictures of himself with Katrina by the sea, Vicky captioned his post, "In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!"

Have a look at them here:

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in December 2021 after reportedly dating each other for a few years. The grand wedding was held in Rajasthan, followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will reportedly be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. She is also gearing up for the release of Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan.

Vicky will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's next, Sam Bahadur, where he plays the titular character.

Topics:  Katrina Kaif   Vicky Kaushal 

