Pics: Katrina Kaif Gives Fans a Glimpse of 'Coffee Mornings' With Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Friday, 7 July, to give fans a glimpse of her "coffee mornings" with her actor husband, Vicky Kaushal.
Taking to the social media platform, the actor shared an adorable picture of herself with Vicky and a sneak peek into her scrumptious morning breakfast.
In one of the pictures, we could see a mug filled with black coffee; in the other, a pancake loaded with berries, jams, and whipped cream.
Katrina captioned the post, "Coffee mornings….. the best." Have a look at it here:
Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December 2021. The couple has been married for almost two years now.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Sara Ali Khan.
Katrina, on the other hand, will reportedly be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next Jee Le Zara.
