'Kantara' Producer Debunks Rumours of Rishab Shetty-Starrer's OTT Release

Director-actor Rishab Shetty's Kantara, which turned out to be a sensational hit in Karnataka, opened in the theatres on 30 September, earlier this year. Besides its original version, the film performed equally well in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Amid the positive reviews, the buzzing rumours of Kantara's OTT release on 4 November also surfaced the internet.

Taking to Twitter, the producer of the film, Karthik Gowda debunked these rumours and announced that the film is not coming on OTT any sooner.