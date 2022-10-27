ADVERTISEMENT

'Kantara' Producer Debunks Rumours of Rishab Shetty-Starrer's OTT Release

'Kantara' starring Rishab Shetty hit the big screens on 30 September in Karnataka.

Director-actor Rishab Shetty's Kantara, which turned out to be a sensational hit in Karnataka, opened in the theatres on 30 September, earlier this year. Besides its original version, the film performed equally well in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Amid the positive reviews, the buzzing rumours of Kantara's OTT release on 4 November also surfaced the internet.

Taking to Twitter, the producer of the film, Karthik Gowda debunked these rumours and announced that the film is not coming on OTT any sooner.

Replying to a tweet, Karthik tweeted, "Wrong News! We will let you know when it is coming but certainly not November 4th."

Touted as an action-thriller, Kantara features the culture of Bhoota Kola, an annual ritualistic dance perfromance, where local spirits and dieties are worshipped by the villagers.

Besides Rishab Shetty, the film also features Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles.

