Podcast: Do I Like Kantara?

It's almost as if, for that small duration, I can sense this connection to a higher power.

Prateek Lidhoo
As an atheist, I really like films about God and belief in the supernatural. I might not personally believe in it, but I really love the passion that some people have for their 'creator'. It's almost as if, for that small duration, I can sense this connection to a higher power. It’s a magical feeling when done right. And boy did this film do it right.

In this episode of Do I Like It, I tell you if I liked Rishab Shetty's Kantara. Spoiler Alert: I REALLY LOVED IT!

Stills from Kantara (2022)

Photo Credit: IMDb

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

