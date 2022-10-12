Podcast: Do I Like Kantara?

As an atheist, I really like films about God and belief in the supernatural. I might not personally believe in it, but I really love the passion that some people have for their 'creator'. It's almost as if, for that small duration, I can sense this connection to a higher power. It’s a magical feeling when done right. And boy did this film do it right.

In this episode of Do I Like It, I tell you if I liked Rishab Shetty's Kantara. Spoiler Alert: I REALLY LOVED IT!