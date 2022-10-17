'Kantara' Box Office: Telugu Version Earns ₹10 Cr In 2 Days
Kantara stars Rishab Shetty in the lead.
Kantara, which is fast becoming a blockbuster is a Kannada-language action thriller film. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films. And now, news is abuzz that the film's Hindi version registered ₹4.2 crores while the Telugu version has minted around ₹10 crores in two days.
Kantara stars Rishabh Shetty in the lead. And the film talks about mythology but is also an action-packed entertainer. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote that Kantara Hindi version registered ₹4.2 crore in two days at the box office while he mentions the Telugu version made 10 cr, according to tracking portal Andhra Box Office.
Kantara is a box office success and is swiftly crossing the Rs 100 crore mark for the Kannada version. The makers have released the film in other Indian languages. While the Hindi dubbed version opened on Friday, the Tamil and Telugu versions released on Saturday.
