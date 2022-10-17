'Kantara' Box Office: Telugu Version Earns ₹10 Cr In 2 Days

Kantara, which is fast becoming a blockbuster is a Kannada-language action thriller film. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films. And now, news is abuzz that the film's Hindi version registered ₹4.2 crores while the Telugu version has minted around ₹10 crores in two days.