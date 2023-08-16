Rajinikanth's 'Jailer': How The Film Turned Into An Unceasing Box Office Success

Rajinikanth's latest film, Jailer, is dominating the box office.
In a matter of five days, Jailer crossed the coveted Rs 300 crore mark across the world, solidifying its position as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films ever. The film has surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark in India within six days of its release and is expected to propel towards Rs 400 crore globally, The Indian Express reported.
Directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, Jailer's commercial success and critical acclaim mark a significant moment not only for Rajinikanth but also for the filmmaker, who had recently become the target of online trolls after his film Beast received mixed reviews.
Box Office Performance: A Spectacular Victory
Rajinikanth's Jailer stormed into theatres with unprecedented anticipation and fervour, especially after the star's fiery speech at the audio launch.
The film's opening weekend was nothing short of spectacular, thanks to the film's catchy dialogues, electrifying action sequences, and Rajinikanth's charismatic performance, which all contributed to its enduring appeal.
Released on Thursday, 10 August, Jailer kicked off its journey with a four-day extended weekend, further boosted by the Independence Day holiday. The cumulative Indian net earnings for Jailer across all languages reached approximately Rs 207.15 crore over a span of six days.
According to the Sacnilk report, the film has secured its position as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023, surpassing Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. According to the Hindustan Times, Jailer has emerged as 2023's third-highest-grossing Indian film, just behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Prabhas' Adipurush, which led the year's top rankings.
Entertainment tracker Sreedhar Pillai told The Quint,
"While Jailer's violent sequences drew their share of criticism, the film's appeal extends far beyond the screen. Families are flocking to the theatre halls, while repeat audiences find themselves captivated by the film's charms once more. The big names in Tamil cinema who have a huge overseas market are Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth. It is well known that the superstar has a huge fan following. But with his latest outing, Jailer, Rajinikanth has beaten the other two, which is an unimaginable feat."Sreedhar Pillai
Nelson Dilip Kumar's Directorial Feat: A Launchpad to New Heights
Pillai further told The Quint that Nelson, after Beast's critical failure, has cracked the code to appeal to a larger section of the audience with Jailer.
"From the director's ability to seamlessly intertwine suspenseful narratives with elements of wit to the performances that breathe life into the characters, Jailer emerges as a harmonious symphony of creative collaboration. Nelson has leveraged the presence of pan-Indian stars like Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Tamaannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Shivrajkumar, among others", he said.
According to Thiruppur Subramaniam, Tamil Nadu Theatres Association President, "Jailer's triumph not only validates his creative vision but also solidifies Nelson's reputation as a filmmaker capable of delivering both commercial success and critical acclaim".
Pillai added, "Jailer serves as a turning point in director Nelson Dilip Kumar's career. Known for his innovative storytelling and visually stunning narratives, the film's success has catapulted Nelson into the league of accomplished directors, opening doors to larger projects and greater recognition".
Tamil Cinema's Industry Impact: Setting New Standards
Pillai also said that for the Tamil cinema industry, the success of Jailer, which is very similar to Lokesh Kanagaraj's recent Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, is a reassuring sign of its resilience and local appeal. With these films being well received across borders, it also highlights the industry's capacity to produce content that resonates with audiences on a mass scale while retaining elements of depth and social commentary specific to the regional market.
"Jailer stands as a beacon of redemption and transformation, not only for Nelson but for all those in the creative realm. It serves as a vivid reminder that a single success possesses the potency to overshadow past missteps and propel individuals to newfound heights. As Nelson continues to bask in the glow of Jailer's victory, he does so with the knowledge that the cinematic canvas is vast and forgiving, offering artists the opportunity to paint fresh and triumphant narratives."Pillai, added.
