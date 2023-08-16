Rajinikanth's 'Jailer': How The Film Turned Into An Unceasing Box Office Success

Rajinikanth's Jailer stormed into theatres with unprecedented anticipation and fervour, especially after the star's fiery speech at the audio launch.

The film's opening weekend was nothing short of spectacular, thanks to the film's catchy dialogues, electrifying action sequences, and Rajinikanth's charismatic performance, which all contributed to its enduring appeal.

Released on Thursday, 10 August, Jailer kicked off its journey with a four-day extended weekend, further boosted by the Independence Day holiday. The cumulative Indian net earnings for Jailer across all languages reached approximately Rs 207.15 crore over a span of six days.

According to the Sacnilk report, the film has secured its position as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023, surpassing Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. According to the Hindustan Times, Jailer has emerged as 2023's third-highest-grossing Indian film, just behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Prabhas' Adipurush, which led the year's top rankings.

Entertainment tracker Sreedhar Pillai told The Quint,