Deepika Padukone & Prabhas to Launch Project K at San Diego Comic-Con

Vyjayanthi Movies will unveil a look at the film as part of an opening night party on 19 July for the fans.

In continuation of the same report, the film’s team will also host a panel titled “This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic” with Deepika, Prabhas and Haasan, during which the film’s full title, teaser trailer and release date will be revealed on 20 July.