Deepika Padukone & Prabhas to Launch Project K at San Diego Comic-Con

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer film Project K is all set to unveil exclusive footage at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July, as per a report by Variety. The multi-starrer sci-fi project happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films for 2024.
Vyjayanthi Movies will unveil a look at the film as part of an opening night party on 19 July for the fans.
In continuation of the same report, the film’s team will also host a panel titled “This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic” with Deepika, Prabhas and Haasan, during which the film’s full title, teaser trailer and release date will be revealed on 20 July.
As per reports, the producers of the film said: “This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film."
Project K will release on 12 January 2024. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.
