Project K: Big B Thanks Prabhas for Home-Cooked Food That Could’ve ‘Fed an Army'
Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone star in Nag Ashwin's film tentatively titled 'Project K'.
Amitabh Bachchan thanked Prabhas, on social media, for sending him home-cooked food in a quantity that ‘could’ve fed an Army’. Bachchan, who is working with Prabhas on Project K, tweeted, “T 4198 - 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army .. the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious .. And your compliments beyond digestible.”
On Saturday, Prabhas had shared a vintage picture of Bachchan from the 1975 film Deewar with the caption, “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!”
Amitabh Bachchan also showered Prabhas with praise after their first day of shoot, “T 4196 - ... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility .. to imbibe to learn .. !!”
Nag Ashwin’s film, tentatively titled Project K, also stars Deepika Padukone who shot a portion of the film in December. Welcoming her to the team, the film’s makers wrote in a note, “To the daughter of the South, who’s been ruling the hearts globally. To the princess of the nation, who’s cherished as a treasure. Welcome home DP! Come, let’s conquer the world together.”
Late Sunday, Bachchan shared pictures of himself in a plane, and wrote, “It’s the return home after the return of the work that has harboured on the inevitable from earlier - ACTION .. and despite all the physical handicaps that prevent through excruciating pain, it has been a rewarding experience.”
Talking about the film, he wrote, “It’s Project K .. and for the moment that is all that can be said of it .. but yes emotional in the throes of war and hostility .. and the atmosphere of affection has been so overpowering that they that suffered may now be able to raise their voice and lung power to its maximum .. in the seeking of possession in the time marked reality.”
Amitabh Bachchan also stars in Jhund, scheduled to release on 4 March. He is also a part of Goodbye alongside Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. He also has many other films lined up including Brahmastra and The Intern remake.
Prabhas’ film Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is slated for release on 11 March and stars Pooja Hegde.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.