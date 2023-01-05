ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: All the Reasons Why She Is a Total Queen

Deepika Padukone turns 37 today.

Jhalak Jain
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read

Deepika Padukone, the woman with a million-dollar smile turns 37 today. From her Bollywood debut in 'Om Shanti Om' to becoming the first Indian to unveil the FIFA trophy in 2022, Deepika has surely come a long way.

One of the biggest stars in India, Deepika, has not only managed to make her name as an actor but also as a producer, model and entrepreneur. Her work has earned her recognition in India as well as around the globe. She became the first Indian to be a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador and the second Indian to be a Cannes Jury member. 

Apart from her professional work, Deepika has often spoken about her mental health issues, and through her foundation Live Laugh Love, she has advocated the need for mental health awareness. In 2022, she was named in TIME100 Impact Awards list for her work in mental health.

Here's How SRK Wished His 'Pathaan' Co-star Deepika Padukone on Her Birthday

