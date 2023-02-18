ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhas & Deepika Padukone’s Film 'Project K' to Release On This Date

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's next film Project K now has a release date. The film is all set to release on  12 January 2024. Deepika took to her Instagram to announce the news on 18 February.

Sharing the poster, Deepika Padukone wrote in her caption, "12.1.2024 Project K. Happy Mahashivratri."

Earlier they had released a silhouette shot of Deepika on her birthday to give the audience a peek into the world of Project K. The caption read as follows: "Here's wishing our Deepika Padukone a very happy birthday. #ProjectK #HBDDeepikaPadukone."

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and it is backed by Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies. Project K will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

On the other end, Deepika is currently reeling from the success of her film Pathaan which has done massive numbers at the box office. The film has left the audience in complete awe and it is continuing to do well at the box office.

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Prabhas   Project K 

