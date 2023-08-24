The 69th edition of annual National Film Awards 2023 event is all set to take place today on Thursday, 24 August 2023. The winners of this year's National Film awards will be unveiled during a press conference that will be held at the National Media Center, New Delhi at 5 pm.
Last year, during the 68th National Film Awards, Ajay Devgn and Suriya won the title of best actors for their amazing performances in Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior and Soororai Pottru respectively. The best actress award was won by Aparna Balamurali, the co-star of Suriya in Soororai Pottru movie - the winner of National award for best featured film.
Like every year, the predicted winner names of National Film Awards 2023 are doing rounds on the internet. Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut are the most expected names for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Thalaivii movies respectively.
When Will the National Film Awards 2023 Event Take Place?
At What Time Will the National Film Awards 2023 Event Start?
Where Will the National Film Awards 2023 Event Take Place?
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of National Film Awards 2023?
The live streaming of National Film Awards 2023 will be available on the PIB India's YouTube channel and Official Facebook page.
