ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kangana Ranaut's First Look From 'Chandramukhi 2' Unveiled

Kangana Ranaut's First Look From 'Chandramukhi 2' Unveiled

Chandramukhi starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in lead roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Kangana Ranaut's First Look From 'Chandramukhi 2' Unveiled
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

On Saturday, 5 August, Lyca Productions took to social media to unveil the first look of Kangana Ranaut from the upcoming horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2. The production house shared posters of the movie, wherein we see Kangana in a green and gold saree.

Also Read

Court Drops Charge of Extortion Against Javed Akhtar Filed by Kangana Ranaut

Court Drops Charge of Extortion Against Javed Akhtar Filed by Kangana Ranaut
ADVERTISEMENT

The posters were shared with the caption, "The beauty and the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! Presenting the enviable, commanding and gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from #Chandramukhi2. Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!”

Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the Tamil blockbuster Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in lead roles.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Kangana Ranaut   Chandramukhi 2 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×