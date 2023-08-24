Did Alia Bhatt Walk Out of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' Co-Starring Ranbir Kapoor?

Alia was reportedly set to play Sita in the film, which would star Ranbir as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana.

Speaking about the development, a source told Pinkvilla, "As far as the casting is concerned, Ranbir Kapoor is still committed to playing Lord Ram, while Alia Bhatt, who was approached for the project, is no longer part of it. The actress was in talks for the role of Goddess Sita, but the collaboration didn’t work out because of date issues."

The report also suggested delays in the commencement of the shoot. However, the source confirmed that Yash is still part of the film, in contrast to previous reports that suggested his departure from the project.

An official confirmation from the makers on the same is still awaited. Meanwhile, Tiwari has not yet confirmed whether Alia and Ranbir will be cast in the film or not.

In an earlier interview with Zoom Entertainment, the filmmaker shared that the announcement would come "very soon". "My question is very simple. I am also a consumer of the content that I create, and if I’m not going to offend myself, I’m very confident that I might not end up offending anybody else," he added.