On the other hand, the show does explore the sinister effects of considering some citizens more equal than others – by exploring the prevalence of abuse against trans people and how that, coupled with police apathy and violence, only makes their lives harder. The show also ably challenges the notion that people must first change themselves to fit oppressors’ sensibilities to be taken seriously even after the right to exist in civil society with no danger is made a privilege.

Taali is buoyed above its own material because of the effective Sushmita Sen. Perhaps with another actor, the story would’ve lost a lot of its charm. It’s in the rage in her eyes when she’s fighting for her rights or the affection in her gaze when she’s with her found family that you see what makes Sen a great actor.

At the end of the day, Taali is brought down by its own creative decision of dramatisation but stays afloat because of its kind intentions. With a more crisp storyline, the show wouldn’t just have been more gripping, it would’ve had space to say more.

Taali still stands out as a story of trans joy, resilience, and found family, in a world that would have you believe these rarely exist.