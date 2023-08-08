Sushmita also spoke about her decision to take a break from acting and how OTT has led to a huge evolution in the roles being written for female actors. "Because I am a 90s actor, our careers were done by the time we were around 28. And now you have author-backed Aarya, who is not a teenager in college. It's written with a character of that age. Even Taali. I am older than Gauri, and it doesn't matter. There's no possibility now of saying, 'women-centric roles don't work.' That conversation had become tormentingly bad at one point because you don't have any creativity left. You are only looking at territories and wondering where you will sell for how much."

She added, "Thank God for OTT platforms, because it gave us a new lease of life. It brought back a lot of the actors and brought up new potential. And I am glad I took that hiatus because what you consider a screen age is the number of films you are constantly doing in an attempt to stay in the game. When you step away from the game it is a risk, but it keeps the freshness and screen age alive."

Editor: Arnab Chakravorty.