Taali Trailer: Sushmita Sen Fights For Third-Gender Rights As Shreegauri Sawant

Sushmita Sen portrays Shreegauri Sawant's relentless fight for third-gender rights in 'Taali'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
The much-awaited trailer for Sushmita Sen's Taali was released on 7 August. The series is based on the real life of trans activist Shreegauri Sawant and portrays her relentless struggle for third-gender rights.

The trailer features Sushmita Sen as Ganesh, a young boy who is humiliated by his classmates when he expresses his desire to be a mother. Ganesh's struggle to establish himself in society leads to his transformation into a fierce and powerful Shreegauri Sawant.

Sharing the official trailer with her fans, Sushmita wrote, "Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. #Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge! (Gauri has arrived with the story of her pride, self-respect and freedom!)"

Have a look at the trailer here:

Taali is created by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartik Nishandar, and Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed. In addition to Sen, the series also stars Ankur Bhatia and Nitish Rathore in pivotal roles.

Taali will premiere on JioCinema on 15 August.

Topics:  Sushmita Sen 

