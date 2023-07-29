ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Taali’ Teaser: Sushmita Sen Looks Indomitable In Film About Trans Activist

‘Taali’ Teaser: Sushmita Sen Looks Indomitable In Film About Trans Activist

Coming to JioCinema on 15 August, 'Taali' is a biopic series on the life of transgender activist, Shreegauri Sawant.

phelian
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
‘Taali’ Teaser: Sushmita Sen Looks Indomitable In Film About Trans Activist
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Taali, Sushmita Sen's highly anticipated show is set to premiere on 15 August, exclusively on JioCinema. The recently released teaser gives us a glimpse into the courageous journey of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist, showcasing her struggles, resilience, and ultimate triumph.

Taali is the brainchild of creators Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, with direction by the National Award-winning director, Ravi Jadhav. The series is penned by Kshitij Patwardhan and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production), and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

Watch the teaser here:

ADVERTISEMENT

The show aims to shed light on Shreegauri Sawant's relentless pursuit of recognition for the third gender in India.

The teaser opens with Sushmita Sen, draped in an elegant sari and adjusting her bindi, reflecting her transformation into Shreegauri Sawant. A picture of the iconic singer and queer icon, Usha Uthup, adorns her cupboard.

The teaser then showcases heartfelt moments, as members of the transgender community pay their respects by greeting and touching Shreegauri Sawant's feet.

Also Read

'Fabulous': Sushmita Sen Shares Health Update

'Fabulous': Sushmita Sen Shares Health Update

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×