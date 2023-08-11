'Heart of Stone' Review: Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt Film Is Finally a Fun Netflix Caper

The threat of the world being destroyed has been a staple of action and thriller films for so long that it has lost some of its terrifying quality. The lead saves the day, that is known.

But Heart of Stone doesn't leave much space to catch a breath for you to point this out while you're watching it. For the steaming place, an action film is tough to keep afloat, especially since a massively mounted show Citadel didn't make the waves it expected.

Here, director Tom Harper and cinematographer George Steel imbibe the film with a charm that has been missing from Netflix's recent capers.

There is a self-assuredness to Heart of Stone that works, despite a weak script. The backstory granted to one of the main villains is brutally obvious and explored at too fast a pace to actually buy into as an emotional hook.

The story is mostly predictable and is derivative. There are too many similarities to other films within the genre, including the globe-trotting Mission Impossible franchise.

The dialogues, too, are too juvenile in places to actually add to the stakes in the film. What is supposed to be humorous feels out of place. What is supposed to feel serious feels like an afterthought.

It's perhaps this feeling that makes Heart of Stone, otherwise an incredibly fun film, rather forgettable.