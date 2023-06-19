ADVERTISEMENT
'Not Worried': Alia Bhatt on Limited Screen Time in 'Heart of Stone' Trailer

The trailer of Alia Bhatt-starrer Heart of Stone was unveiled at Netflix's Tudum event.

The trailer of Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, dropped on Saturday night. Alia, along with her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, was in Brazil for Netflix's Tudum event, where they unveiled the trailer. While a lot of people showered praises on Alia and were impressed to see her play the antagonist, some pointed out how she was given limited screen time in the trailer.

'Heart of Stone' Trailer: Alia Bhatt Goes Rogue in Gal Gadot-Jamie Dornan's Film

Speaking about the same Alia told Mid-Day, "Woh toh hoga hi (That will happen).” The actor that she’s not too worried about that “because I feel at the end of the day you have to get a sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That’s all that matters.”

Heart of Stone is an espionage thriller. Gal Gadot plays Rachel Stone, a member of the Charter. The trailer shows that the secret agency takes over ‘when governments fail’. They have ‘the most highly trained agents’ and ‘no political leanings’ or any ‘national allegiances’. Their aim is to bring peace in a chaotic world.

Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt Has a Blast With Gal Gadot In Pics From Netflix Event

