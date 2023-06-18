ADVERTISEMENT
'Heart of Stone' Trailer: Alia Bhatt Goes Rogue in Gal Gadot-Jamie Dornan's Film

'Heart of Stone' starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt, will start streaming on Netflix on 11 August.

'Heart of Stone' Trailer: Alia Bhatt Goes Rogue in Gal Gadot-Jamie Dornan's Film
The official trailer of Tom Harper's upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone was unveiled by Netflix on 18 June. The film, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles, marks the Hollywood debut of Alia Bhatt as a sinister villain.

The trailer features Gadot as Rachel Stone, who is a member of a secret agency called the Charter. While the members of the elite agency work towards building a greater plan for world peace, Bhatt seems to play the perfect foil in their mission.

Have a look at the official trailer here:

In addition to the lead actors, Haprer's film also features Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in pivotal roles.

Heart of Stone will premiere on Netflix on 11 August.

