'Heart of Stone' Trailer: Alia Bhatt Goes Rogue in Gal Gadot-Jamie Dornan's Film

The official trailer of Tom Harper's upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone was unveiled by Netflix on 18 June. The film, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles, marks the Hollywood debut of Alia Bhatt as a sinister villain.
The trailer features Gadot as Rachel Stone, who is a member of a secret agency called the Charter. While the members of the elite agency work towards building a greater plan for world peace, Bhatt seems to play the perfect foil in their mission.
Have a look at the official trailer here:
In addition to the lead actors, Haprer's film also features Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in pivotal roles.
Heart of Stone will premiere on Netflix on 11 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)