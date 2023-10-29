'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Passes Away at the Age of 54: Report

Matthew Perry, the American actor who famously starred in the hit '90s sitcom Friends, passed away on Saturday, 28 October, according to NBC News and LA Times.

He was reportedly found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. The Hollywood celebrity was 54 years old.

Perry was most famously known for his role as Chandler Bing in the cast of Friends, which also included other famous actors such as Jennifer Aniston (as Rachel Green), Courtney Cox (as Monica Geller), Matt LeBlanc (as Joey Tribbiani), David Schwimmer (as Ross Geller), and Lisa Kudrow (as Phoebe Buffay).