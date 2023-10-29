ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Passes Away at the Age of 54: Report

Perry was most famously known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit '90s sitcom 'Friends'.

The Quint
Published
Entertainment
1 min read
'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Passes Away at the Age of 54: Report
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Matthew Perry, the American actor who famously starred in the hit '90s sitcom Friends, passed away on Saturday, 28 October, according to NBC News and LA Times.

He was reportedly found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. The Hollywood celebrity was 54 years old.

Perry was most famously known for his role as Chandler Bing in the cast of Friends, which also included other famous actors such as Jennifer Aniston (as Rachel Green), Courtney Cox (as Monica Geller), Matt LeBlanc (as Joey Tribbiani), David Schwimmer (as Ross Geller), and Lisa Kudrow (as Phoebe Buffay).

Image from popular TV show ‘Friends’.
(Photo Courtesy: New Age Hipster)

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment

Topics:  Friends   Matthew Perry   Friends Reunion 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×