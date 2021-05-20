Friends Reunion: Cast Talks about Their Equation over the Years
The 'Friends' original cast also revealed the items they'd taken from set
This cast, in these roles, and the collaborative spirit that the writers kind of invited where we all were playing at the same level…at the highest level, I think in terms of sitcom, that we could play at. It was just a dream come true for all of us and I think we realized it very early on.David Schwimmer to People Magazine
The cast of Friends reunited for an interview with PEOPLE magazine, as they gear up for the release of the reunion special of the hit sitcom.
Starting off with David Schwimmer's need to find out what was in the drawer behind the interviewer (it was clothes for the holiday), they went on to discuss their friendship outside of the show, especially the time they've spent together since the last episode aired, and the things (sometimes literal) that they took with them from the show.
The cast sat divided in two groups. One group has Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), and the other consists of David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing).
When asked about their time together after the show ended, David revealed, "I think over the years we've all struggled with obstacles and challenges, and I think in those times it's been nice to be able to reach out and touch base and have a call."
"We've only been together once, I believe, nine years ago in the same room until yesterday. So in the seventeen years since we've wrapped we've seen each other one or two people...I know the girls get together often. But we, the whole cast, hasn't been together in quite some time," he added.
Matt LeBlanc added that when they do get together, it's like no time has passed.
I think everybody sort of has a relationship like that in their life where they get together and pick up right where they left off. And you know that when you have a conversation with that person it's really heartfelt, honest, and just open dialogue and communication.Matt LeBlanc, played Joey Tribbiani on 'Friends'
Jennifer Aniston said that her stint on the show is still the best job she's ever had. "...the friendships or family that came out of it is just…you can't put words to that. It's priceless," she added.
The Friends cast talked about all the things they'd "stolen" from set. While Jennifer left with a shirt from Monica's wardrobe, Joey joked that he took a 'FRIENDS' license plate and attached it to David's car.
Lisa Kudrow took the iconic rings that her character Phoebe Buffay often wears on the show, and revealed that she was wearing one during the interview. Both Kudrow and Matthew Perry talked about a cookie jar with a clock drawn on it which the latter gifted to the former.
Unlike her co-stars, Courteney revealed that she didn't keep anything from the show because she's 'not that kind of person'. David said that he took a plaque that read 'Prof. Geller' from Ross' office, "...and the couch," he joked.
Just as the interview came to an end, the cast all agreed on one thing— their equation has evolved over the years to the point where they see each other as siblings.
With its 10 seasons airing from 1994-2004, Friends became one of the most popular TV shows of all time, and has been nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards. Almost two decades since the last episode aired, HBOMax dropped the trailer for the special episode titled Friends: The Reunion. The special will stream on HBOMax on 27 May.
