The Cast of 'Friends' Reacts To Its Desi Version 'Hello Friends'

View this post on Instagram

Hello Friends... meet Friends! . Did you know that there's an Indian version of the cult classic American sitcom 'Friends' called 'Hello Friends' that premiered in 1999? It starred Cyrus Broacha, Simone Singh, Maria Goretti, Nikhil Chinapa, Aparna Tilak, and Anil Dimbri. We don't know about you... but this is probably how the cast of the original Friends would react to our desi version of it. . . . . #friends #hellofriends #rachel #phoebe #chandlerbing #ross #joeytribbiani #monicageller #cyrusbroacha #simonesingh #nikhilchinapa #mariagoretti #memes #meme #friendsmemes #friendsshow #friendssitcom