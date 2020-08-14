The Cast of 'Friends' Reacts To Its Desi Version 'Hello Friends'
'Hello Friends', an Indian remake of the American sitcom 'Friends' aired in 1999.
If you claim to be the biggest fan of the cult classic American sitcom Friends, then you might be in for a surprise. Did you know that Friends had a desi version? And I'm not talking about a loose adaptation - it's a full fledged scene-to-scene remake of the show called Hello Friends that premiered on Zee TV all the way back in 1999. It starred Simone Singh, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Broacha, Nikhil Chinapa, Anil Dimbri and Aparna Banerjee.
We don't know about you, but if the Friends cast watched Hello Friends, here's probably how they would react.
Recently a Twitter user shared a clip from the show with the caption, "experts are saying coronavirus is the worst pandemic of our time? thats cute. i think ur forgetting about summer of 1999 when the entire executive board of zee.tv did acid and decided to make desi Friends"
Take a look:
Netizens were quite surprised by this revelation.
Hello Friends was directed by Ajit Pal and had a total of 26 episodes.
