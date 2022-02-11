ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth & 'Beast' Director Nelson Dilipkumar Team up For 'Thalaivar 169'

Thalaivar 169 marks Rajinikanth's 169th film.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nelson Dilipkumar to direct Rajinikanth in <em>Thalaivar 169</em>.</p></div>
Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar and superstar Rajinikanth have teamed up for a film titled Thalaivar 169. Sun Pictures will be bankrolling the movie, and the production house released a video featuring Dilipkumar, Anirudh Ravichander and Rajinikanth as part of the announcement. In the video, the trio can be seen dressed in black.

Details of the project haven't been revealed yet. “Feeling elated to announce my next film with the legendary SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir , happy to have associated with @sunpictures and my dearest friend @anirudhofficial once again! (sic),” Nelson tweeted.

The film is Rajinikanth's 169th project and his second collaboration with Sun Pictures after last year's Annaatthe.

Dilipkumar's Beast, on the other hand, stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

