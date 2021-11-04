Annaatthe Review: A Tired Rajinikanth in a Tiring Film

In the first half, we brush away these things to get to the meat of the story. But we know everything about Kaalaiyan by the end of it. We know who he is, what he is and who all mean what to him. He speaks of good deeds, communicates only in proverbs and knows the ways of gods better than most men. But there is really no myth behind him.

This is who he is and now watch him bash people up and set things on fire. Where’s the fun in that? At least withhold some details and make the audience long for some payoff. The film then turns into unintentional comedy where even Rajini is disinterested.