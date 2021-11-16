Rajinikanth Reveals He 'Started Crying' After Siva Narrated Annaatthe's Script
Rajinikanth said that he asked Siva to make the film exactly the way he narrated it.
Rajinikanth revealed that he started crying when filmmaker Siva narrated the script of his latest release Annaatthe. The actor shared audio clips on Twitter from Hoote, the social media platform co-founded by his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth. In the voice note, Rajinikanth said that he approached Siva after he watched Viswasam.
Thyagarajan had arranged a special screening of Viswasam, starring Ajith and directed by Siva. Rajinikanth said, “Karthik Subbaraj featured me in a stylish avatar in Petta, which was released along with Viswasam, a film directed by Siva, starring Ajith. Both films were super-hits and they garnered good responses from fans.”
Talking about his impression of the film, the superstar said, “I was curious to watch Viswasam. The producer (Satya Jyothi Thyagarajan) arranged for a screening. I liked the film till its interval but was still puzzled about its massive success. But as the film progressed, its colours changed and I involuntarily started clapping my hands.”
Rajinikanth said that he arranged to meet with Siva and find out if he had a script for the actor, adding, “He mentioned that it was very easy to deliver a hit with me. I was stunned because no one had said that to me before. Many directors say they will try to give out a hit film but no one has said it's easy to deliver.”
Rajinikanth further said, “He (Siva) said that I should play the lead in a film that has a good story like Muthu, Annamalai and Padayappa and it's been a long time since you have appeared as a villager.” At the actor’s behest, Siva returned with a script in less than two weeks.
The Darbar actor then said, “He (Siva) only asked for two-and-half hours of my time and three bottles of water. After he completed the narration, I started crying and hugged him. I said I want him to make the film exactly like the narration and he promised that it would be even better.”
Rajinikanth added that Siva handled all the issues that came up during filming, “I would like to extend my wishes to Siva and his team. Annaatthe is a film I cannot forget in my life. I will shortly share that with all of you in upcoming posts.”
Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth in the lead released on 4 November and also stars Meena, Nayanthara, Khusbhoo, Keethy Suresh, Prakash Raj, and others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.