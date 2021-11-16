Rajinikanth Reveals He 'Started Crying' After Siva Narrated Annaatthe's Script

Talking about his impression of the film, the superstar said, “I was curious to watch Viswasam. The producer (Satya Jyothi Thyagarajan) arranged for a screening. I liked the film till its interval but was still puzzled about its massive success. But as the film progressed, its colours changed and I involuntarily started clapping my hands.”

Rajinikanth said that he arranged to meet with Siva and find out if he had a script for the actor, adding, “He mentioned that it was very easy to deliver a hit with me. I was stunned because no one had said that to me before. Many directors say they will try to give out a hit film but no one has said it's easy to deliver.”

Rajinikanth further said, “He (Siva) said that I should play the lead in a film that has a good story like Muthu, Annamalai and Padayappa and it's been a long time since you have appeared as a villager.” At the actor’s behest, Siva returned with a script in less than two weeks.