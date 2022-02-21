First-Look Poster of Samantha Prabhu-Starrer 'Shaakuntalam' Unveiled

Shaakuntalam is based on the Indian play Abhijnanashakuntalam by Kalidasa. Sharing the poster of the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Presenting...Nature's beloved…the Ethereal and Demure…Shakuntala from Shaakuntalam.”

The film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. While Samantha will play Shakuntala, actor Dev Mohan will be seen in the role of king Dushyanta. The movie also marks the debut of Pushpa star Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha. She will play the role of Prince Bharata.