Samantha Prabhu Joins Cast of 'Downton Abbey' Director Philip John's Next Film
Samantha Prabhu will be a part of John's upcoming film, Arrangements of Love.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined the cast of Arrangements of Love, to be helmed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, as per a report by Variety. John's other credits include Downton Abbey and The Good Karma Hospital.
Arrangements of Love is produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films, whose Oh! Baby, the 2019 Telugu-language adaptation of 2014 Korean film Miss Granny, was a commercial hit. Oh! Baby starred Samantha.
Arrangements of Love is an adaptation of the 2004 novel by the same name by author Timeri N Murari. It follows a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father, with an impromptu visit to his homeland. Samantha's character, a bisexual Tamil woman, runs a detective agency and helps the man in his search.
"Arrangements of Love is such an endearing story. I am a huge fan of Downtown Abbey and am very excited to work with Philip John. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set", Samantha told Variety.
Arrangements of Love is the only Asian project to be selected at the Toronto International Financing Forum, which sits alongside the Toronto film festival. The film is expected to go on floors in August 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.