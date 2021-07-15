Allu Arjun's Daughter Arha to Debut With Samantha's Shaakuntalam

In his Instagram caption, he wrote, "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut. I had an altogether different journey with @samantharuthprabhuoffl and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam."

The mythological period drama is directed by Gunasekhar and is based on the play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. The film also stars Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, and Mohan Babu. The 4-year-old Allu Arha is a fourth generation actor since her father is Allu Arjun, her grandfather is producer Allu Aravind, and her great grandfather was Allu Ramalingaiah.

Allu Arjun and Samantha Akkineni have worked together on S/O Satyamurthy and Bunny The Perfect Gentleman.