Netflix K-Drama 'Little Women' Is a Love Letter to Female Friendships

But can there be a queer reading to a show that is intrinsically upholding female friendships? Perhaps. For instance, Twitter is going berserk while comparing In-hye and Hyo-rin to the characters in The Handmaiden. And with good reason, Jung Seo-kyung, the scriptwriter for Little Woman has also written The Handmaiden. Both films have a similar theme, but The Handmaiden openly deals with homosexual love as well. Perhaps he same is being covertly done for In-ju and Hwa-young’s friendship? So In-ju’s need to find her friend may be read as romantic. Although, it won’t be the only way to read it. But In-ju’s greed becomes secondary in face of love for Hwa-young – romantic or not.

Another aspect that perhaps supports this theory is the lack of any strong male romantic interests. Except in the case of, In-kyung and Ha Jong-ho (Kang hoon), who is the only heterosexual couple around. And interestingly they are the Korean counterpart of Jo and Lorry, who surprisingly end up together – a twist that has never been seen before in the previous adaptations.