Weekend Watch: Private Lives, Start-Up & Other K-Dramas From 2020
Here are some Korean dramas you can catch up.
If you aren't too familiar with Korean dramas, popularly known as K-dramas, it's time to explore them. K-dramas have had a huge impact across the world. They are known for their interesting storylines and plot twists.
With the weekend fast approaching, we bring to you a list of Korean dramas released in 2020 you can catch up on:
Private Lives
The show takes you to the world of con people. The story follows Cha Joo-Eun, who becomes a con woman after watching her father's rise and fall in his the 'profession'. Joo-Eun lands up in jail after one of the cons go wrong, and when she is released she meets and falls in love with one Lee Jeong-Hwan. Things seem to be going well but suddenly Joo-Eun is left at the altar on her wedding day. Detectives say that her fiance was killed in a car crash, but something fishy prompts Eun to search for the truth.
Private Lives is streaming on Netflix.
Start-Up
The show revolves around a group of youngsters trying to start their own businesses. When Suzy Bae and Nam Joo-Hyuk's characters, Seo Dal-Mi and Nam Do-San respectively, are chosen to join a firm named Sandbox (a tech accelerator for entrepreneurs), along with Seo's sister, the three are pitted against one another to prove who is the best. Little does Dal-Mi know that someone from her past has her back throughout the journey.
Start-Up is streaming on Netflix.
The School Nurse Files
This show can be quite creepy. It is about a part-time school nurse who fights jelly monsters, that only she can see, in her spare time. However, these "monsters" are actually human desires and feelings which can sometimes become dangerous. The creatures start appearing at Eun-Young's school to wreak havoc. Along with a fellow teacher the nurse tries to save the children.
The School Nurse Files is Streaming on Netflix.
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
If you are looking for something light and fun, this is the series for you. The story centers around a pianist Goo Ra-Ra (played by Go Ara), who has gone bankrupt. She meets Sunwoo Joon (Lee Jae-Wook), a kind person who does not have a particular goal in life. The duo develop a friendship at a private piano academy, LaLa Land, in a country village and what follows is a sweet rom-com.
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol is streaming on Netflix.
Was it Love?
This is another heartwarming romantic drama. The protagonist is a single mother who has not had a boyfriend for 14 years. Suddenly, four romantic interests appear in front of her. Ae-Jung works as a producer and she is faced with a choice between a novelist, an actor, a CEO and a PE teacher. Watch to find out what happens.
Was it Love? is streaming on Netflix
Designated Survivor: 60 Days
This is for those interested in politics. Park Mu-jin, the South Korean Minister of Environment, gets involved in a scuffle and is dismissed from office by President Yang Jin-ma. The next day, as Yang is about to announce a peace treaty with North Korea, the building explodes and kills all the South Koreans except Park. Sworn in as acting President for 60 days, he tries to find out the brains behind the incident.
