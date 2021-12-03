The Triumph of Human Spirit Despite Odds Makes 'Squid Game' Worth a Watch

The web series Squid Game which has been released worldwide on OTT platforms, has been discussed all over the world. I look at Squid Game from the lens of cinema here, as most web series use similar techniques as films, and equipment such as the cameras are similar too. Original content being made for OTT is now being considered "cinema" by prestigious film festivals such as Cannes, after initial reservations.

In fact, these web series have erased the line separating films from TV dramas; these web series are now competing for and winning awards both at film festivals and at TV awards such as Emmys.

The pandemic has blurred this distinction further; we are watching most audio-visual entertainment on the small screen, so it doesn't matter to the lay viewer whether they are watching a film, a TV show or a web series. Quality is important, genre doesn’t matter. Good writing will find a way to reach viewers; if not in cinema halls, then in their own living rooms.

From Mike Hale at New York Times who said one who hasn't watched Squid Game didn't miss much, to the reviewer at The Hindu who thinks the show is “a gloriously gory binge-ride from hell,” reactions have been mixed.

In my opinion, here’s why the average Indian should consider watching Squid Game.