Netflix's Squid Game Is Extremely Predictable and Yet, Difficult to Let Go Of

Personal Favourites

If you’ve watched Squid Game, you definitely had favourites that you were rooting for. It would be very tough to only have ONE favourite, a luxury many other thrillers or horror shows give the audience. The show gives you dark, often sympathetic backstories to a handful of the 456 players. It’s only natural to start rooting for them, in a rather upsetting way, not unlike the VIPs.

Yet, with each progressing episode, you grapple with the reality that one of your favourites (rather, all except one) will die.

Personally, that is one of the major reasons the show’s predictability doesn’t affect the show. While most of the major deaths are foreshadowed, the humane part in the viewer stays hooked, hoping their instincts are wrong.