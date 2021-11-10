‘You Leave Us No Choice’: Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk Confirms Season 2

The creator did not reveal any specific details regarding the upcoming season, but added that lead actor of the first season, Lee Jung-jae, will play an important part in the new season too. “I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So, I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world,” Hwang stated.

In an interview with The Korea Times, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said that he had come up with the idea of the show in 2008. Squid Game follows 456 debt-ridden contestants who play children games for money with the losers facing deadly consequences.

Dong-hyuk had said, “I came up with which games to use in the story about 10 years ago. And it was, to begin with, the red light, green light game that makes a big impact with shocking mass death. I thought players fighting like warriors using the shapes, which form a ring, would demonstrate the irony of it being a children's game, as well as the players' desperation."