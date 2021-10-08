BTS to Squid Game: How K-Pop Globalisation Is Translating Into Korean Soft Power

What do BTS and Netflix's Squid Game have in common? Apart from the K-mania they have sparked off, it is the South Korean pop-culture diplomacy.

At the heart of the global achievements of Korean cinema and music is Seoul's diplomatic ambitions wherein the country's growing political standing is an apparent outcome of its global soft-power dominance.

South Korea has been strategically using the historically significant and evidently expanding phenomenon of K-pop diplomacy.