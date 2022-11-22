India’s Oscar Entry 'Chhello Show' to Stream In India On This OTT Platform

Nalin's Chhello Show is inspired by his childhood days spent in rural Gujarat. The film revolves aroud the story of a nine-year-old boy, who is fascinated by celluloid film projection. Moreover, the film is set at the dawn of the digital revolution.

The Gujarati coming-of-age drama was chosen by a selection committee appointed by the Film Federation of India, in Chennai. However, fans all over India were visibly disappointed when SS Rajamouli's RRR, did not get nominated instead.

Earlier this year, Chhello Show premiered at the Tribeca Film festival in June.