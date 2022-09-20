Gujarati Film 'Chhello Show' Will be India's Official Entry for 2023 Oscars
'Chhello Show' has been chosen for the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.
Filmmaker Pan Nalin's Gujarati film, Chhello Show (Last Film Show) has been chosen as India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards. The film will represent India in the Best International Feature Film category at the 2023 Oscars.
The Gujarati coming-of-age drama was chosen by a selection committee appointed by the Film Federation of India, in Chennai a few days ago.
As per several media reports, the contenders for the Oscars' entry included SS Rajamouli's hit film of the year RRR, Sajimon Prabhakar's Malayankunju, Rahul Sankritiyan's Shyam Singha Roy, and Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.
India's previous entry for the 2022 Oscars was filmmaker PS Vinothraj's Tamil-language film, Koozhangal (Pebbles). However, the film did not make it to the shortlist.
So far, no Indian film has ever received an Oscar. The last few Indian films that managed to reach the final five in the Best International Feature Film category were Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan, Mother India (1958), and Salaam Bombay (1989).
Nalin's Chhello Show is inspired by his childhood days spent in rural Gujarat. The film revolves aroud the story of a nine-year-old boy, who is fascinated by the magic and science of shadow and light that underlines the celluloid film projection. Moreover, the film is set at the dawn of the digital revolution.
Earlier this year, Chhello Show was premiered at the Tribeca Film festival in June. The film is now slated for its theatrical release on 14 October.
The 95th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars will take place on 12 March 2023, next year.
