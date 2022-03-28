Oscars 2022 Live: CODA Wins Best Picture; Jessica Chastain is Best Actor

The 94th Academy Awards have returned to the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles and are being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This year, Jane Campion's The Power of The Dog has received the most number of nominations. With 12 nods, it is the first film by a female director to have been nominated in multiple categories. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has received 10 nominations. The Timothée Chalamet-Zendaya starrer has won six Oscars so far.

The Academy had announced that the ceremony will be shortened this year as the winners for eight categories will be announced before the televised program.