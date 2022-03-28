ADVERTISEMENT
Oscars 2022 Live: CODA Wins Best Picture; Jessica Chastain is Best Actor

The 94th Academy Awards are being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Updated
<p>Oscar 2022 94th Academy Awards Live News Updates: Jessica Chastain, CODA win Oscars.</p>
The 94th Academy Awards have returned to the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles and are being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This year, Jane Campion's The Power of The Dog has received the most number of nominations. With 12 nods, it is the first film by a female director to have been nominated in multiple categories. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has received 10 nominations. The Timothée Chalamet-Zendaya starrer has won six Oscars so far.

The Academy had announced that the ceremony will be shortened this year as the winners for eight categories will be announced before the televised program.

Oscars 2022 Live: CODA Wins Best Picture; Jessica Chastain is Best Actor

9:09 AM , 28 Mar

CODA Wins Best Picture

The Oscars for the Best Picture goes to CODA.

9:01 AM , 28 Mar

Jessica Chastain Wins Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress in a Leading Role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

8:42 AM , 28 Mar

Will Smith Bags The Best Actor Award

Will Smith receives the Best Actor Award in a Leading Role for his role in King Richard.

8:33 AM , 28 Mar

Jane Campion Wins an Oscar

Jane Campion wins an Oscar for Best Directing for The Power of the Dog.

Published: 28 Mar 2022, 5:25 AM IST
